BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will be facing elimination when they next take the ice.

The Bruins’comeback bid fell short on Monday night, as the Islanders earned a 5-4 victory on Boston ice to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Islanders got goals from five different players and 40 saves from Semyon Varlamov in the win.

David Pastrnak scored twice, while Brad Marchand and David Krejci scored once apiece for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped just 12 of 16 shots in his two periods of work, before getting benched for Jeremy Swayman. The rookie goaltender allowed what ended up being the game-winning goal just 1:59 into his playoff debut.

The game began on a promising note for the Bruins, as Pastrnak scored on a one-time slap shot just 1:25 into the first period.

The Bruins dominated the puck for the majority of the first period, but Sean Kuraly was whistled for a questionable slashing penalty with 1:43 left in the opening period. The Islanders capitalized just 32 seconds later, when Mat Barzal walked in and lifted a shot over Rask’s left shoulder to tie the game at one goal apiece.

TOY DEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/tx2qCrP53J — x – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 7, 2021

In the second period, Matt Grzelcyk went to the penalty box for cross-checking, and the Islanders once again pounced on the power play. Josh Bailey’s pass pinballed off three skates, ultimately ending up on the tape of Kyle Palmieri’s stick. Palmieri buried the easy goal, and the Islanders led 2-1.

Palmieri on the doorstep! #Isles lead 2-1! pic.twitter.com/Bype4lefR0 — x – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 7, 2021

Brad Marchand would later tie the game at 2-2 with an utterly dazzling goal.

But the Islanders regained the lead later in the period, when the Bruins didn’t account for Bailey in the slot.

HEYYYY JOSHHHH BAILEY! pic.twitter.com/Q3F70cu6LH — x – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 8, 2021

The Islanders stretched it to a 4-2 lead when they once again went on the power play — this time thanks to a high-stick by Chris Wagner. Defenseman Jarred Tinordi broke his stick, leading Charlie Coyle to hand over his stick to Tinordi, and eventually the Islanders patiently found the passing lane needed to execute a picture-perfect power-play goal.

Eberle waits… AND SCORES! pic.twitter.com/hGn0DyN1Vy — x – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 8, 2021

The third period began with a change in net, with the rookie Swayman replacing Rask. Swayman made two saves early, but once again the Bruins left a man wide open in the slot. This time, it was Brock Nelson, who beat Swayman to make it 5-2 for the visiting team.

Brock 🦞. Brock Nelson puts it past Jeremy Swayman, and the @NYIslanders take a three-goal lead. #StanleyCup // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/kJftdUWeWU — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 8, 2021

The Bruins responded with a goal of their own, as Pastrnak scored his second of the night on yet another one-time rip from the left circle to cut the Islanders’ lead to two goals with just over 16 minutes left in regulation.

The Bruins made things very interesting when David Krejci squeezed a shot through Varlamov with 5:17 left in regulation, making it a 5-4 lead for New York and reinvigorating the home crowd.

And just like that it's a one-goal game in Boston… 👀 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/niGGN6bIIp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 8, 2021

The Bruins twice pulled Swayman for an extra attacker, but they couldn’t land the game-tying goal before the final horn sounded.

The series now heads back to Uniondale for Game 6 on Wednesday night.