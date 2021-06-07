BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be missing defenseman Brandon Carlo for a second straight game when they take on the New York Islanders in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series Monday night. But it sounds like the blue liner is trending in the right direction.
Carlo, who suffered what looked like a concussion during Boston's Game 3 win in New York, did not skate with his teammates Monday morning. But Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Carlo took the ice after practice at Warrior Ice Arena, and hinted that he could make a return for Wednesday night's Game 6 in New York.
“That’s a good step if he gets on the ice and has no effects,” said Cassidy. “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow for Game 6.”
Carlo, 24, missed nearly all of March after suffering a concussion on a dirty hit by Washington's Tom Wilson. He had averaged 22:30 of ice time through his eight playoff games so far this postseason, after tallying three goals and an assist in 27 regular season games.
Boston defenseman Kevan Miller has also been ruled out for Monday night’s Game 5.
Cassidy had Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk as his top defensive pairing during Monday's morning skate, with Jeremy Lauzon next to Mike Reilly on the second line and Jarred Tinordi and Connor Clifton as his third pairing.
The Bruins and the Islanders are currently tied up at 2-2, with the puck set to drop on Game 5 around 6:30 p.m. at TD Garden.