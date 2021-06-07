Red Sox Beat Sloppy Marlins 5-3 For 5th Straight WinThe Red Sox took advantage of Miami's shoddy play Monday to hold off the Marlins 5-3 for their fifth straight victory.

Bruins Now On Brink Of Elimination After Losing 5-4 In Game 5 Vs. IslandersThe next time they take the ice, the Bruins will be facing elimination.

Tuukka Rask Benched, Replaced By Jeremy Swayman For Third Period Of Game 5 Vs. IslandersTuukka Rask has been arguably the Bruins' best player during their postseason run. On Monday night in Game 5, he was not. So Bruce Cassidy gave him a seat on the bench for the third period.

Brad Marchand Scores Utterly Preposterous Goal To Tie Game 5 Vs. IslandersBrad Marchand created his own opportunity. And he did not miss.

Even More Patriots Arrive For Busy Week Of OTAsThe Patriots are ramping up their OTA activity this week, with four sessions scheduled. And after welcoming more players to Foxboro last week, a new crop of players has arrived yet again.