By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — In the first period on Monday night at the Garden, Brad Marchand had a chance to score a goal off a rebound. His attempt to jam in the puck, though, slipped through the crease and into the corner of the rink.

In the second period, Marchand created his own opportunity. And he did not miss.

The Bruins’ leading goal scorer from the regular season awakened a slightly deflated home crowd by showing some insane individual skill to tie Game 5 vs. the Islanders at 2-2.

Words could describe it … but the video probably speaks a bit louder.

That was … something. And it likely helped Marchand forget about this one from the first:

Brad Marchand can’t get the puck in the open net in the first period of Game 5 vs. the Islanders. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For Marchand, it’s his sixth goal of the postseason, tying him with David Pastrnak for the team lead. (Pastrnak scored the Bruins’ first goal of the evening, somewhat avenging his missed open net from Game 4.) It was also Marchand’s third goal of the series.

Unfortunately for Marchand and the Bruins, the emotional lift didn’t last long. Josh Bailey scored to put the Islanders up 3-2 seven minutes later, and Jordan Eberle made it a two-goal lead for the visitors with a power-play strike in the final minutes of the period.

