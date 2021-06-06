BOSTON (CBS) – A hot day at Fenway Park didn’t keep the Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists from still putting on a successful event.
The Pan-Mass Challenge Winter Cycle, a stationary cycling challenge, featured five 45-minute rides that could be completed on-site or at home as a virtual rider. The event usually takes place indoors in January but was delayed this year due to the pandemic.
All of the money raised goes towards cancer research, treatment and care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
“This day was scheduled for a day that was -5 degrees, and we were going to be outdoors because of the pandemic and socially distancing. So here we are, basically, with a 90 to 100 degree temperature swing, but to show that nothing deters the PMC community from raising money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, sweat and get wet,” said Billy Starr, Pan Mass Challenge Founder.
A little heat can't slow down #PMCWinterCycle riders! @cyclebar Wellesley instructors Tori Danby & Nancy Ruggeri led the fourth session of the day. Amela Hadziahmetovic, #PMCWinterCycle rider participating in memory of her dad and brother, introduced the session pic.twitter.com/JImyUs3qlu
Every dollar donated before July 1, up to $2 million will be doubled with a matching grant from a generous donor, who wishes to remain anonymous.
To donate or register for this year’s summer ride, go to pmc.org.