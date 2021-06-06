AMESBURY (CBS) – Fire rescue crews in Amesbury pulled a child out of Lake Gardner in Amesbury on Sunday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., Amesbury Police and Fire received a call about someone drowning at the lake. Crews made their way to the scene, and, about 20 minutes later, the child was taken out of the water and did not have a pulse.
CPR was soon performed on the minor by Amesbury Paramedics.
The child was then taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, where hospital and ER staff were able to get a pulse. They were then taken to a Boston area hospital.
"There is an investigation underway and more details will be shared with the public at a later date," said Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey.
Lake Gardner Beach will stay closed over the next couple days as police continue to investigate the incident.