BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Sec. Marty Walsh said he believes the economy is “going in the right direction,” despite the country adding jobs at a slower rate than many projected.
Walsh joined WBZ-TV political analyst for his first formal Boston TV interview since stepping down as mayor to become Labor Secretary.
Walsh discussed the most recent jobs report, which showed the economy added double the amount of jobs as April, but still fell short of expectations.
Twenty-five states, including New Hampshire, have announced they will end $300 weekly unemployment supplements, as well as most benefits for long-term unemployment. The move comes in an effort to persuade people to go back to work, as some states believe people are choosing to stay at home and not go back to work because of the benefits.
"Today's job report shows there's not a lot of truth to those claims," Walsh said.
Walsh also spoke about the controversy involving Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White, and insisted he did not know of domestic violence allegations against White when he appointed him to the job.