BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans can end the Julio Jones watch. The All-Pro receiver is not heading to Foxboro.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons are trading Jones to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a second round pick.

Sources: The #Falcons are trading All-Pro WR Julio Jones to the #Titans in exchange for at least a 2nd round pick. A blockbuster for Tennessee, who now gets the coveted big-play threat. And Atlanta ends up with very nice value. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2021

The teams have since announced the deal as official.

Jones, 32, entered the league in 2011 and has made five All-Pro teams (First Team twice, Second Team three times) and seven Pro Bowls. A member of the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s, Jones has caught 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns in 135 regular-season games, all with the Falcons. He’s also caught 61 passes for 834 yards and six touchdowns in eight playoff games.

He missed significant time for just the second time in his career last year, as he dealt with a hamstring injury. In the nine games he did play, he caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

Trade rumors and speculation have swirled around Jones all offseason, with a number of teams linked to the receiver in some capacity. That included the Patriots, who had cap space and could seemingly benefit from an addition at the receiver spot. Alas, the Patriots won’t be getting Jones, putting to bed the biggest NFL story line of the past month.