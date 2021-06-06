Report: Patriots Never Showed 'Real Interest' In Julio JonesThe New England Patriots were often mentioned in trade rumblings for Julio Jones, but it doesn't sound like Bill Belichick and company were ever really involved in the process.

The NHL's Selke Trophy Really Ought To Be Named For Patrice Bergeron At This PointPatrice Bergeron is a finalist for the Selke Trophy. Again. For the 10th straight year.

Red Sox Send Message With First Sweep Of Yankees In New York In 10 YearsEntering the weekend, the Red Sox had lost 11 straight in Yankee Stadium. By Sunday night, demons were exorcised and Boston had sent a message.

David Krejci Hit With $5,000 Fine For Slashing Mat Barzal In Bruins-Islanders Game 4David Krejci was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Sunday for slashing Islanders center Mat Barzal in the groin during New York's Game 4 win over the Bruins on Saturday night.

Red Sox Hold Off Yanks 6-5 In 10 For 3-Game Sweep In BronxIt's the Red Sox first three-game sweep in the Bronx since June 2011.