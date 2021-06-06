WEATHER ALERT:First Heat Wave Of 2021 To Become Official Monday As Dangerous Temperatures Soar Above 90
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Hooksett NH News, New Hampshire State Police

HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman was arrested and charged with drunk driving after she was stopped using a spike strip while driving the wrong way.

State Police were alerted to a driver going the wrong way on Route 101 South in Manchester.

READ MORE: Child Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Gardner In Amesbury

Troopers spotted the woman driving north on Interstate 93 south in Hooksett, nearly striking police head on.

READ MORE: 'Lemonade For Manny' Stand Raises Money For Family Of Worcester Police Officer Familia

A wrong-way driver in New Hampshire was charged with drunk driving. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

A short time later, a trooper deployed a tire deflation device on I-93 at the Hooksett Toll Plaza.

Laura Anderson, 47, of Brentwood, N.H. was arrested. Police charged Anderson with drunk driving and reckless conduct.

MORE NEWS: Lawrence Police Nab 61 Underage Customers At Liquor Store In 'Operation Fireball'

She was held in protective custody and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Merrimack Superior Court.

CBSBoston.com Staff