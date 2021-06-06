HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman was arrested and charged with drunk driving after she was stopped using a spike strip while driving the wrong way.
State Police were alerted to a driver going the wrong way on Route 101 South in Manchester.
Troopers spotted the woman driving north on Interstate 93 south in Hooksett, nearly striking police head on.
A short time later, a trooper deployed a tire deflation device on I-93 at the Hooksett Toll Plaza.
Laura Anderson, 47, of Brentwood, N.H. was arrested. Police charged Anderson with drunk driving and reckless conduct.
She was held in protective custody and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Merrimack Superior Court.