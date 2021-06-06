LOWELL (CBS) – Firefighters are battling flames that have spread to two homes in Lowell Sunday morning.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Clare Street.
Smoke can be seen pouring from the homes, with flames through the roof of one house.
No injuries have been reported.
No further information is currently available.