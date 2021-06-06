WEATHER ALERT:First Heat Wave Of 2021 To Become Official Monday As Dangerous Temperatures Soar Above 90
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Lowell Fire, Lowell News

LOWELL (CBS) – Firefighters are battling flames that have spread to two homes in Lowell Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Clare Street.

READ MORE: Child Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Gardner In Amesbury

Flames rip through two homes on Clare Street in Lowell. (Image Credit: @robbburrito_/Twitter)

Smoke can be seen pouring from the homes, with flames through the roof of one house.

READ MORE: 'Lemonade For Manny' Stand Raises Money For Family Of Worcester Police Officer Familia

No injuries have been reported.

MORE NEWS: Lawrence Police Nab 61 Underage Customers At Liquor Store In 'Operation Fireball'

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff