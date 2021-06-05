WORCESTER (CBS) — Police gathered in Worcester Saturday morning to pay their respects as the body of Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was escorted from UMass Memorial Hospital to the Medical Examiner’s office in Westfield. First responders and community members lined the streets in honor of Familia.

The 38-year-old was trying to save a 14-year-old boy who drowned in Green Hill Pond on Friday afternoon. Police rushed to the pond after 911 callers reported three children struggling in the water.

Familia was a five-year veteran of department. “The Worcester Police Department has lost a brother, friend and a partner,” Worcester Police Chief Steven M. Sargent said. “The City of Worcester has lost a hero.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff in the city until further notice.

Officer Familia leaves behind his wife Jennifer and two children, a son and a daughter.

“We will remember and honor his selfless devotion to Worcester and his ultimate sacrifice to save someone he didn’t know,” Sargent said.

Officer Familia’s close friends are devastated, but not surprised that he did not hesitate to jump in the water.

“When you hear about the situation about what happened, that’s Manny. Saving other people. Putting his life on the line,” said Woodrow Adams, Jr. “He’s always been willing to go above and beyond for others and help people in need.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said his thoughts and prayers are with the two families.

“Officer Familia is a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to save the young man,” Baker tweeted. “We are thinking of all those grieving tonight, and of Manny’s brothers and sisters at the Worcester Police Department.”