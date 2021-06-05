BOSTON (CBS) — During his brief Bruins tenure, Taylor Hall has surprised a lot of people in Boston with certain aspects of his game.

You can now add fighting to that list.

With the Islanders coming out flying in front of their home crowd for Saturday night’s Game 4, the Bruins spent much of the early part of the game trying their best to withstand the pressure from New York. Somewhere along the way, Taylor Hall got fed up with Scott Mayfield.

So the talented winger decided to challenge the Isles’ D-man to an old-fashioned fist fight.

Mayfield — who has four inches and 15 pounds on Hall — obliged, and the two skaters danced in the Islanders’ end of the ice for a brief tango.

Taylor Hall challenges and fights Scott Mayfield in Game 4 pic.twitter.com/q7gfCfqDFq — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 5, 2021

It wasn’t the most memorable fight, but the fact that it was Hall in the middle of it shows the type of mentality that the 29-year-old is bringing to the ice for the Bruins in the playoffs.

According to HockeyFights.com (not an official stat keeper, but a record keeper nonetheless), this was just the second fight of Hall’s NHL career, with the only other bout coming more than a full decade ago.

Hall entered Saturday night with three goals and two assists in eight playoff games with Boston, after he scored eight goals with six assists in 16 regular-season games following his acquisition.

The brouhaha helped elevate emotions for both sides, and less than two minutes later, Boston’s Jarred Tinordi fought Matt Martin following a post-whistle scrum that started with a Mathew Barzal high-stick on Curtis Lazar.

Emotions, as you might expect, were running high — to the point where a No. 1 overall draft pick decided to fight for the first time in a decade.