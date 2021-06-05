PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A man was pronounced dead in Plymouth on Saturday after drowning at White Island Pond, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.
At around 3 p.m., Plymouth fire officials responded to a call about a reported drowning after the man was pulled from the water in the area of Arrowhead Road. Police say a jet ski operator who found the victim was the one who pulled him to shore.
After the man was pulled out of the water, first responders performed CPR on him, but he was unresponsive.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene. As of Saturday night, his name has not been released.
The incident is still under investigation.