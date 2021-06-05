NORWOOD (CBS) – Just in time for prom season, the Norwood non-profit “Giving The Glam” is helping some high school seniors look their best.
The group foots the bill for clothing, accessories, and other fun items for students that can't afford them, and that allows the kids to simply enjoy their special day.
This is how “Giving the Glam” lives up to its name. The non-profit is helping 52 teens from five schools enjoy their prom experience without worrying about the price tag. It’s the brainchild of Maristela Rapo.
“You know to come to this day, that is a prom day, it takes a lot of work,” Rapo says.
The kids get it all: gowns, tuxedos, hair, makeup, photos and even door-to-door car service. But with uncertainty of COVID, this year's planning was crammed into the last few weeks.
“It’s so rewarding because I know each of my participants life. They not only face the financial challenge, but they face all the extra challenges that life throws at them. Then, when I finally see them happy, no money can buy that,” Rapo said.
Framingham teacher Mark Goldschmidt loves being a part of it.
"A lot of these students struggle. They come from different parts of the world and different parts of the United States," says Goldschmidt. "They've gone through hard times. The fact they get to feel like a king or queen for the day is beyond words."
The non-profit has been doing this since 2014 making many a prom dream come true.