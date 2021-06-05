BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 216 new confirmed COVID cases and four additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 662,028. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,544.
There were 40,091 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.56%.
There are 181 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday. There are 65 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 4,486 active cases in Massachusetts.