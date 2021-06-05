WARREN (CBS) — We’re learning more about the criminal history of the man who is now a person of interest in the murder of Molly Bish.
Court documents show Frank Sumner was facing criminal charges before he died, including failing to register as a sex offender, making threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.READ MORE: Child Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Gardner In Amesbury
A former friend of Sumner’s ex-wife told WBZ-TV he was controlling and stalked her.READ MORE: 'Lemonade For Manny' Stand Raises Money For Family Of Worcester Police Officer Familia
“I did see his truck driving by my house constantly,” Lisa Nelson said. “And then when I heard the clicking of the camera and saw him behind the tree taking pictures of obviously my daughter and his daughter swimming in a pool in bathing suits, I called the police.”
Sumner was named a person of interest for the first time this week. Molly Bish disappeared 21 years ago this month when she was life guarding at a pond in Warren.MORE NEWS: Lawrence Police Nab 61 Underage Customers At Liquor Store In 'Operation Fireball'