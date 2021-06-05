WEATHER ALERT:First Heat Wave Of 2021 To Become Official Monday As Dangerous Temperatures Soar Above 90
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Frank Sumner, Molly Bish, Warren News

WARREN (CBS) — We’re learning more about the criminal history of the man who is now a person of interest in the murder of Molly Bish.

Court documents show Frank Sumner was facing criminal charges before he died, including failing to register as a sex offender, making threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

A former friend of Sumner’s ex-wife told WBZ-TV he was controlling and stalked her.

Molly Bish and person of interest Francis Sumner (Photos from Getty Images and Worcester County District Attorney’s office)

“I did see his truck driving by my house constantly,” Lisa Nelson said. “And then when I heard the clicking of the camera and saw him behind the tree taking pictures of obviously my daughter and his daughter swimming in a pool in bathing suits, I called the police.”

Sumner was named a person of interest for the first time this week. Molly Bish disappeared 21 years ago this month when she was life guarding at a pond in Warren.

