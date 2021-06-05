BOSTON (CBS) – Over eight million COVID vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts, according to the state’s daily vaccine report on Saturday.
In total, 8,061,278 shots have been administered. That number comes from a combination of doses from the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
As of Saturday, 3,810,562 people in the state are fully vaccinated, with 3,554,065 residents receiving both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 256,497 getting the J&J vaccine.
“Our goal is to get to four million [people fully vaccinated],” said Gov. Charlie Baker on Saturday. “We think we can get there later this month.”
In total, 4,250,716 first doses have been administered.
The total number of shots administered equates to about 86.4% of the 9,333,640 doses shipped to providers in the state so far.