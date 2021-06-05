BOSTON (CBS) — Defenseman Brandon Carlo is out for Game 4 of the Bruins-Islanders series Saturday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy said. He’ll be replaced in the lineup by Jarred Tinordi.

Carlo had to leave Thursday night’s Game 3 win on Long Island with what looked like another concussion early in the third period. The defenseman took a legal check by Cal Clutterbuck along the end boards that ended with his Carlo’s smashing against the glass. He attempted to get to his feel after the check, but fell back to the ice and had to be helped off the ice.

Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron said it was tough to watch Carlo go down, but he respects the way the series has been played and revenge is not on his team’s mind.

“It’s physical, it’s clean for the most part, and that’s what you want. Obviously you don’t want to see one of your teammates have a hard time getting back up,” Bergeron told the media. “It’s been a great series. . . and for the most part it’s been clean.”

The 24-year-old Carlo missed nearly all of March after suffering a concussion on a dirty hit by Washington’s Tom Wilson.

Carlo averaged 22:30 of ice time through his eight playoff games. He played 27 games during the regular season, tallying three goals and an assist.

Injured defenseman Kevan Miller skated with the team on Friday, but he has already been ruled out for Game 4.