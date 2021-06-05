ATTLEBORO (CBS) — AJ Quetta, the Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game earlier this year, is now officially a high school graduate.
On Friday, Quetta attended Bishop Feehan's Class of 2021 graduation ceremony and received a huge ovation from the crowd.
Congrats AJ! pic.twitter.com/CRZKTlpJbY
— AJ's Army (@AJsArmy10) June 5, 2021
Quetta was critically injured when he crashed into the boards during a game on January 26. He had spinal surgery in Atlanta and has recently returned home to continue his recovery at Journey Forward in Canton, where he is expected to remain until July.
In mid-May, recently retired New England Patriots player Patrick Chung helped organize the A.J. Quetta Golf Invitational at The Cape Club in Sharon, with all proceeds going directly to the Quetta family. Bruins legend Ray Bourque and Super Bowl champion Teddy Bruschi were among many of the big names at the event.
Quetta also served as the Boston Bruins fan banner captain for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.