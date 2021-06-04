BOSTON (CBS) — Happy National Donut Day! There are deals and freebies to be had on Friday, as America celebrates one of its favorite bakery treats. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the day’s offers and specials below:
Blackbird: Launching new donut menu with six fan-chosen favorites
Dunkin’: Free donut with any beverage purchase
Kane’s Donuts: Buy a dozen donuts from their Route 1 location, get a “tasty surprise”
Krispy Kreme: Free donut, and $1 glazed dozen with any dozen purchase
Salvation Army: Handing out free donuts around Massachusetts. See a list of locations here
Union Square Donuts: “Simpsons” fans have a chance to order the “Homer” special – this weekend only.