BOSTON (CBS) – More than two decades after Molly Bish was murdered, her family is hopeful that investigators are close to a resolution. On Wednesday, investigators named Frank Sumner Sr. a person of interest in her murder.

Bish was 16 when she disappeared from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren on June 27, 2000. Her remains were found three years later in Palmer.

Molly’s parents, Magi and John, said they are grateful for the work of investigators and those who came forward with tips.

“Our hearts are heavy with our loss and the reality of what may have happened to our daughter, but we are hopeful that there will be resolution and that no one else will ever be harmed,” they said in a statement.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Sumner was born in 1945, and was active in the Central Massachusetts area from 1960 through 2016.

He was known to operate auto repair shops in the Spencer, Leicester and Worcester areas. Sumner lived in Spencer prior to his death.

Investigators are seeking tips from the public about Sumner’s employment, associates, vehicles, travel and any known habits.

Anyone with information on Sumner or any additional information on the Molly Bish case is asked to call the district attorney’s anonymous tip line at 508-453-7575.

Full Statement from Magi and John Bish:

“It is with grateful hearts that we extend our appreciation to the work of the Massachusetts State Police Detectives, particularly Detective Michael MacDonald, and Worcester District Attorney’s office, and the determination of both former DA John Conte and current DA Joe Early. To the reporters who shared Molly’s story, we could not be here today, without your help. To our family and friends, we are forever grateful for your love and strength supporting us over the past 21 years. Our hearts are heavy with our loss and the reality of what may have happened to our daughter, but we are hopeful that there will be resolution and that no one else will ever be harmed. We are proud of Molly’s legacy of keeping children safe, advocating for families, and we feel it most strongly right now, reflected in our community. Thank you to those brave people who provided tips and information to the detectives. We recognize how hard and scary that can be. Our community took action on June 27, 2000 and they have not stopped supporting our search for the person responsible for hurting our Molly. You have buoyed us. When they say, it takes a village to raise a child, our village in Warren Massachusetts has carried our broken hearts, and now helps us heal. We are so grateful for each and everyone of you. Thank you”