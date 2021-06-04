BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 177 new confirmed COVID cases and 10 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 661,812. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,540.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Monthly Checks Start And Other Important Info
There were 51,152 total new tests reported.READ MORE: 'It's Disappointing,' Marty Walsh Insists He Didn't Know About Dennis White's Domestic Issues
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.57%.
There are 193 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 68 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Worcester Police Officer Drowns Trying To Save Child In Pond
There are an estimated 4,735 active cases in Massachusetts.