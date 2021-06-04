FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A test run is planned for this weekend in anticipation of a “major construction project” on the Mass Pike this summer. There will only be two travel lanes in each direction between Framingham and I-495 in Hopkinton from Friday night at 7 p.m. until Sunday morning as part of a trial for an upcoming bridge replacement project.

The weekend will be a test of the traffic set-up for the project to replace eight bridges on the Pike in Westboro and Southboro, between June 18 and Aug. 16. Westbound traffic will be moved to the eastbound side of the highway, with a barrier in place separating the directions.

“This is a major construction project on one of the state’s most important roadways to update 60+ year-old infrastructure that serves over 100,000 drivers a day,” MassDOT said.

#Acceler8 I-90 moveable barrier trial run starts 7PM tonight 6/4. Testing of logistics and traffic impacts for lane shifts during bridge replacement weekends this summer. I-90 East and West reduced to two lanes during the weekend. #MATraffic #MassTurnpike https://t.co/iMQSUsvR9w — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 4, 2021

Officials hope this upcoming test will ensure that traffic moves smoothly during the eight weekends of work, when volume is expected to be lowest.

“I have full confidence that the MassDOT Highway Division will hold the trial run and complete this bridge replacement project in a way that has minimal impact on drivers who use the Mass Pike,” said Acting Transportation Secretary James Tesler in a statement. “Crews have demonstrated on other projects that they have the ability to get infrastructure work done in a smart and strategic way.”

Weekend travelers on the Pike should plan ahead.

“MassDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead or alter their travel patterns during these weekends,” the agency said. “There will be delays on I‑90 eastbound and westbound each weekend, as well as congestion on local roadways beneath I-90 due to detours.”

Here is the upcoming weekend work schedule, via MassDOT: