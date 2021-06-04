BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have added another wide receiver to their roster, reportedly signing Marvin Hall.

The 28-year-old Hall was at New England’s OTA session in Foxboro on Friday. The speedy receiver has played four seasons in the NFL after going undrafted out of Washington in 2017, appearing in at least one game for four different teams over his career.

Hall played his first two seasons with the Falcons, seeing action in 24 games for Atlanta between 2017 and 2018. He joined the Detroit Lions in 2019, playing under current Patriots staffer Matt Patricia, and caught seven passes and one touchdown in nine games. He followed that up with 17 receptions and two touchdowns over 11 games with the Lions in 2020, but was claimed off waivers by the Browns in early December. In Cleveland, he caught one pass in his one game with the team.

WR Marvin Hall (5-10, 192, University of Washington/Browns-Lions-Falcons) here at Patriots voluntary OTA, wearing No. 14. Watching him run this route sparked the question, “Who the Hall is that?” Thank you. I’ll see myself out now. pic.twitter.com/IdGlDfhoPg — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 4, 2021

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound receiver has 37 receptions off 71 targets for 772 yards and five touchdowns in his 45 career games. Hall also spent time with the Raiders, Cardinals and Bears, though he never played in any games for those teams.

Hall now joins newcomers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, along with holdovers Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszweski and N’Keal Harry, and rookie Tre Nixon on New England’s wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots have also been involved in trade rumors for Julio Jones, who wants out of Atlanta after a 10-year career with the Falcons.