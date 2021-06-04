Logan Airport To Run Virtual Security Line Pilot ProgramThe virtual security line program offers virtual queueing, which allows travelers to check-in to security through their mobile device.

8 minutes ago

CDC Urging Parents To Vaccinate Teens After COVID Hospitalizations IncreaseThe CDC is urging parents to vaccinate their teens after an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations among kids ages 12 to 17.

11 minutes ago

Massachusetts Reports 177 New COVID Cases, 10 Additional DeathsAs of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.57%.

15 minutes ago

Police: Man Driving Lexus Tried To Abduct 10-Year-Old Boy In HinghamPolice say a man allegedly tried to grab a 10-year-old boy Friday afternoon near the Hingham Community Center on South Street.

17 minutes ago

Braintree Residents React To Shooting That Wounded 2 Police Officers, Killed K9 And SuspectWitnesses share their emotions after two police officers were shot and wounded in Braintree on Friday afternoon, and a K9 was killed. The suspect in the shooting also died. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

22 minutes ago