HINGHAM (CBS) – Hingham Police are investigating an attempted abduction in which a man allegedly tried to grab a 10-year-old boy Friday afternoon near the Hingham Community Center on South Street.
At around 1:40 p.m., police say the man was driving in a black or dark gray Lexus Sedan when he tried to grab the child.
The boy was able to get away.
The suspect is being described by police as a white male with brown hair. They also added that he was wearing a black hoodie at the time.
As of Friday afternoon, the incident is still under investigation.