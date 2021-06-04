BOSTON (CBS) — Greg Carvel will not be leaving the UMass Minutemen anytime soon. The head coach, fresh off UMass’ first NCAA and Hockey East championships, has signed an extension with that school that runs through the 2025-26 season.

There were some rumblings that Carvel may be able to cash in on UMass’ title run and make a jump to the NHL. But that will not be happening, and UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford is pumped that the reigning USCHO and College Hockey News Coach of the Year will be running Minuteman hockey for the foreseeable future.

“We are very pleased to grow our investment in Greg Carvel and the national championship hockey program he has built in Amherst,” Bamford said Friday. “Coach Carvel’s outstanding leadership has produced remarkable results in the classroom, in competition and in the community. This new contract affirms our strong commitment to keep Greg and his family in maroon and white for years to come. Under Greg’s continued charge, we believe our nationally renowned program will remain a significant point of pride on campus and around the Commonwealth.”

“I have tremendous pride in the accomplishments of our hockey team over the past five years and I look forward to the continual elevation of our program over the life of this contract,” said Carvel. “I came to UMass because I believed the leadership and resources were in place to continually achieve national success. UMass has been a great fit for me and my family is excited that this contract will allow us to call Amherst our home for many years to come.”

Carvel has had an incredible five-year run at UMass so far, leading the Minutemen to the program’s first NCAA Championship in April with a 5-0 title game victory over St. Cloud State. UMass outscored the opposition 27-6 during the 2020-21 postseason, including 17-3 in the NCAA Tournament. UMass posted its third straight 20-win campaign under Carvel last season, and he’s led the program to four of its top-10 winningest seasons since taking over in 2016.