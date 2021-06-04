EVERETT (CBS) – When Maddy Smith and Erin Queenan found out their school district wasn’t hosting a senior prom this year, they were disappointed.

“It’s been such a tough year. We haven’t been to one. We have never experienced it. So we wanted to experience it and we wanted others to experience it too,” said Queenan.

So, the Everett High School seniors took matters into their own hands, starting a GoFundMe page one month ago and raising nearly $3,000 to host their own prom for their graduating class. Not only did they rent a venue, but some extra money allowed them to fund other things as well.

“We got a DJ, two photographers, flowers, centerpieces, more balloons, a balloon arch, we have a buffet going on,” said Smith. “We had a lot of support from just the citizens of Everett. Everybody wants to help the seniors. A lot of them feel some type of sympathy for us.”

Although they admit it hasn’t been easy, with Queenan telling WBZ-TV, “it was a little stressful. Because two 18-year-old girls, that’s a little hard to do.”

But, they know it was worth it.

“I’m happy that I could do it for everybody. I just really want everybody to have a great end of the year and experience prom,” said Smith.

“The excitement level is very high. We had about 25 people sign up just yesterday. So people are trying to jump on board right before last minute because there’s been so much hype about it,” said Maddy’s mom Dorene, who volunteered to chaperone the event.

On Friday, 120 of Maddy and Erin’s classmates are expected to join them at the Bayside Function Room in Nahant for an evening of food, dancing, and undoubtedly making long lasting memories of their senior year of high school.

“I’m very excited,” said Queenan. “I’m expecting that everybody is just going to be really happy and have a good time.”