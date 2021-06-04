BOSTON (CBS) — Bruce Cassidy had a positive update on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo on Friday, and it sounds like the Bruins head coach is holding out hope that the blue liner will play in Saturday night’s Game 4 against the Islanders.

Carlo is considered “day-to-day” after he had to leave Thursday night’s Game 3 win on Long Island with what looked like another concussion early in the third period. The defenseman took a legal check by Cal Clutterbuck along the end boards that ended with his Carlo’s smashing against the glass. He attempted to get to his feel after the check, but fell back to the ice and had to be helped off the ice.

“He feels good this morning, better,” Cassidy said Friday morning. “Obviously he got hit hard last night. Ill give you an update [Saturday] morning whether he’s in or out, and we’ll go from there.”

Given Carlo’s concussion history, the odds are against him suiting up in Game 4. The 24-year-old missed nearly all of March after suffering a concussion on a dirty hit by Washington’s Tom Wilson.

Carlo averaged 22:30 of ice time through his eight playoff games. He played 27 games during the regular season, tallying three goals and an assist.

If Carlo cannot play Saturday night, Boston will likely turn to Uhro Vaakanainen, Jarred Tinordi or Jakub Zboril to take his spot. Cassidy said that injured defenseman Kevan Miller skated with the team on Friday, but he has already been ruled out for Game 4.