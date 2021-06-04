BRAINTREE (CBS) — Two police officers were shot and wounded in Braintree on Friday, and a K9 officer was killed, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources. They said the suspect was shot as well.
The two Braintree police officers were shot in the arm, according to sources. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, sources said.
#Breaking #ITeam #Sources #Braintree shooting – police dog shot has died. 2 officers wounded. #WBZ
— Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) June 4, 2021
The suspect was apprehended, the Braintree mayor’s office said. There was no immediate word on the suspect’s condition.
A large police presence could be seen on McCusker Drive by an apartment complex.
