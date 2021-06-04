BOSTON (CBS) –Boston officially kicked off “Pride Week” Friday by raising the rainbow flag outside City Hall.
This year's theme for Boston Pride events is "The Rainbow After The Storm."
Most Boston Pride happenings this month are virtual for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Red Sox are set to host Pride Night at Fenway Park on June 10.