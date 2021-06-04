Brandon Carlo Feeling Better, But Status Remains Uncertain For Bruins-Islanders Game 4Bruce Cassidy had a positive update on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo on Friday, and it sounds like the Bruins head coach is holding out hope that the blue liner will play in Saturday night's Game 4 against the Islanders.

Patriots QB Cam Newton Suffers Right Hand Injury During Friday's OTA SessionPatriots quarterback Cam Newton did not finished Friday's OTA session in Foxboro after suffering a hand injury on the field.

Patriots Reportedly Sign Wide Receiver Marvin HallThe Patriots have added another wide receiver to their roster, reportedly signing Marvin Hall.

Bill Belichick Praises Bruins For Great Game 3 Win Over Islanders: 'Go B's'The Patriots are hard at work with OTAs, but Bill Belichick is fully invested in the Bruins' thrilling playoff run.

UMass Hockey Signs Head Coach Greg Carvel To Five-Year ExtensionGreg Carvel will not be leaving the UMass Minutemen anytime soon.