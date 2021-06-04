BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens is now the man in charge of the Boston Celtics, leaving the bench to take over for Danny Ainge as the team’s president of basketball ops. following a massive leadership shuffle earlier this week. Many are wondering how Stevens will be able to handle the transition from head coach to team president, considering he has zero experience in a front office.

But Bill Belichick is not among them. The Patriots head coach expressed his confidence in Stevens on Friday, saying that the coach-turned-president should have no issues transitioning to his new role.

“When you’re part of a sport like Brad is or like I’ve been and many others, there are a lot of lines that run together. You can’t be a head coach and not be aware of contracts, acquisition, things like that. I don’t know exactly how they’re set up, and each situation is a little different, but Brad has enough experience in basketball, with the Celtics and in the NBA to handle all the things he’ll need to handle,” Belichick told reporters during his Friday morning Zoom session.

“Whatever the setup is over there, I’m sure he’ll enhance it and the Celtics will continue to be a strong competitive team they’ve pretty much always been,” Belichick added. “Brad will do a great job in whatever role he’s asked to perform or he chooses to be in.”

Belichick has become close with Stevens since he was hired as Celtics head coach in 2013. The two often chat about their respective teams, bouncing ideas off one another, but their relationship is not limited to sports.

“I have a ton of respect for Brad,” Belichick said Friday. “Good friend and a great person. He has certainly added a lot to the Celtics and sports in Boston. Personally, as a friend, he’s helped me as well in our conversations in the time we’ve spent together.”