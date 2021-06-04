BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are in their second week of OTAs in Foxboro, and Bill Belichick has been hard at work getting his team ready for training camp at the end of July. But even Belichick is making time to check out the Boston Bruins as the team makes another run at a Stanley Cup.
The Bruins had a thrilling overtime win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night, a win that Belichick made sure to congratulate the team for when chatting with reporters on Friday morning. Sporting a Bruins hat, Belichick started his morning Zoom session by gushing about the B's.
"Big congratulations to the Bruins and coach [Bruce] Cassidy's great win last night. Heck of a game, and it seems like they've all been," Belichick said of Boston's OT thriller and exciting playoff run thus far. "We're behind them and 'Go B's.' They have a lot of big games coming up and we wish them well.
“Coach Cassidy has done a great job there and they have a lot of great players. I love their style of play,” Belichick added. “Just want to show our support.”
Belichick is certainly right about the games being exciting. Thursday night was the second straight game that has gone to overtime, and five of Boston's eight playoff games have needed extra hockey to decide the outcome.
The Bruins took a 2-1 series lead thanks to Brad Marchand’s overtime winner on Thursday night. Game 4 is set for Saturday night on Long Island, and it certainly sounds like Belichick will tuning in and cheering on the B’s.