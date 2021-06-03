BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time since the state began releasing a weekly COVID-19 status map, there are no communities considered high-risk for the virus.
Last week, Tisbury was the only Massachusetts community considered high-risk for COVID-19.
The state began color-coding risk levels of each city and town last August. In January, there were 219 communities in the high-risk red zone.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 241 new confirmed COVID cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Thursday. More than 3.7 million people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.