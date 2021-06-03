ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Rochester, N.H. are investigating after a middle school girl said a man grabbed her while she was walking to school.

It happened Thursday between 7:05-7:20 a.m. on Chestnut Street near Rochester Fairgrounds. The girl told police a man, possibly in his 60s, attempted to grab a hold of her waist while near some bushes at the fence line.

The girl escaped without any injuries and reported the incident to the resource officer when she arrived at school.

Police described the suspect as an older, thin man with wrinkly skin that had scabs and open sores. He was wearing a dark bandana style face covering and had a gray beard coming out from underneath it.

“We’re speaking with neighbors and other people in the area trying to see if anyone was out walking in the area as other parents and students are walking to school, driving to school in the area of the fairground, as well where people often walk their dogs or go for walks for exercise,” Rochester Police Cpt. Todd Pinkham said. “So we’re trying to reach out to anyone who may have been in the area around that time.”

Anyone who was in the area Thursday morning or who may have information is asked to call Rochester Police.