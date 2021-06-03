WARREN (CBS) – A person of interest has been named in the disappearance and murder of Molly Bish.
Bish was 16 when she disappeared from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren on June 27, 2000. Her remains were found three years later in Palmer.
Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. who died in 2016, is being investigated in the murder after investigators recently received new information.
According to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, Sumner was born in 1945, and was active in the Central Massachusetts area from 1960 through 2016.
He was known to operate auto repair shops in the Spencer, Leicester and Worcester areas. Sumner lived in Spencer prior to his death.
Investigators are seeking tips from the public about Sumner's employment, associates, vehicles, travel and any known habits.
Anyone with information on Sumner or any additional information on the Molly Bish case is asked to call the district attorney’s anonymous tip line at 508-453-7575