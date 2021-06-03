BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 241 new confirmed COVID cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 661,635. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,530.READ MORE: Team Beans: Baby’s Cancer Battle Inspires PMC Community, New Fund At Dana Farber
There were 55,036 total new tests reported.
READ MORE: Massachusetts Hospitals Could Require Employees To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Shots
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.62%.
There are 203 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday. There are 69 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Zero Massachusetts Towns Considered High-Risk For COVID-19
There are an estimated 5,099 active cases in Massachusetts.