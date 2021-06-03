BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Thursday that all mass COVID vaccination sites will close in the coming weeks.
Nearly 3.7 million people are fully vaccinated and over 4.3 million people have received at least the first dose in Massachusetts.
Closing the mass vaccination sites comes as the state begins to focus on increasing targeted community-based vaccine efforts.
The mass vaccination sites will close on the following dates:
- Gillette Stadium – June 14
- Hynes Convention Center – June 22
- Natick Mall – June 23
- Reggie Lewis Center – June 27
- Danvers Doubletree Hotel – June 30
- Eastfield Mall – July 6
- Old Circuit City in Dartmouth – July 13
In total, mass vaccination sites have administered 1.7 million doses of the COVID vaccine.
More than 79% of adult Massachusetts residents and two-thirds of all residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
There are more than 900 places in Massachusetts for people to receive a shot.