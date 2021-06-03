Who Could Be The Next Coach Of The Boston Celtics?The Celtics are looking for a new head coach. Here are some options.

Valdez Pitches 7 Strong Innings, Astros Beat Red Sox 2-1Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker had two hits as the Houston Astros handed Nick Pivetta his first loss of the season in a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Masks No Longer Required For Fully Vaccinated Fans At TD GardenThe TD Garden will no longer require fully vaccinated fans to wear masks.

Memorial Tournament Preview: Muirfield Village 'Produces Great Champions On A Spectacular Stage,' Says CBS Sports' Jim NantzA strong Memorial Tournament field will be seeing the once-familiar course at Muirfield Village Golf Club for the first time since the major renovations.

'You Don't Get To Behave This Way,' Cole Buckley, Celtics Fan Accused Of Throwing Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving, Ordered To Stay Away From TD GardenCole Buckley, the Celtics fan accused of throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving at the TD Garden Sunday night, was arraigned Wednesday.