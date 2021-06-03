LOWELL (CBS) – A man was rushed to the hospital after he told police he was shot while driving in Lowell.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the unidentified man was driving inbound on the Lowell Connector just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when he said he was hit by gunfire.
The wounded man pulled into the XtraMart on Gorham Street and asked for help.
He was brought was to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. There’s no word yet on his condition.
Troopers shut down the Lowell Connector to search for evidence and also went through the man's car.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.