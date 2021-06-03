BOSTON (CBS) — A young fan showed up to Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night as an Islanders fan. While he’s certainly going to leave as an Islanders fan, he’ll also have a newfound appreciation for the Boston Bruins.
During warmups before Game 3 of the second round series between the Bruins and Islanders, a young fan wearing a Mathew Barzal Islanders jersey could be seen shouting at David Pastrnak, who tallied a hat trick to beat the Islanders in Game 1.
Nassau Coliseum is READY for David Pastrnak and the Bruins: pic.twitter.com/kFnotYhpcW
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 3, 2021
Such is life for professional athletes in road environments. But Pastrnak decided to flip the script a bit. On his way off the ice after warmups, Pastrnak decided to give his stick to the young Islanders fan.
His reaction was priceless.
.@pastrnak96 knows how to win the fans over 🥰 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/lvbmFXJRZT
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 3, 2021
It's actually the second time that a Bruins player has given his stick to a young fan in an opposing building, as Brad Marchand sent one of his sticks to a young girl in Washington D.C. who was hurt by a stray puck during warmups before a Bruins-Capitals game last month.
In this case, that young fan will surely continue to love the Islanders. But being handed a stick from a star player like Pastrnak is a moment he’ll never forget.