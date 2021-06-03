BOSTON (CBS) — Each season, Bill Belichick inches closer and closer to Don Shula’s all-time wins record. The Patriots head coach could have it all to his own with about four or five more good seasons in New England.
But former Dolphins quarterback and Hall of Famer Dan Marino hopes that Belichick never gets there.
"I hope he don't get it," Marino told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe earlier this week. "I'm a Dolphin for life. Coach Shula for life. I don't want [Belichick] to get it."
Fair enough. Marino spent 13 seasons with Shula in Miami, and was with the head coach when he passed George Halas on the leaderboard in 1993. The late Shula, who passed away in May of 2020, owns the most regular season wins in NFL history with 328, and total wins at 347 when you include postseason victories.
Heading into the 2021 season, Belichick sits at 280 wins in the regular season and 311 overall wins. He is currently third all-time behind Halas (318 regular season wins, 324 overall) and Shula. He is 48 regular season wins away from Shula, and with Belichick likely sticking around for at least a few more years, should get a chance to claim the top spot sometime in the near future.