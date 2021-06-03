CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – According to Reuters, Moderna plans to make a lower dose version of its vaccine to combat variants and immunize children.
Currently, the Moderna vaccine is given to adults at 100 micrograms per dose. But early data on a booster shot showed that half the dose, 50 micrograms, could help protect against variants.
The Cambridge-based company is also testing whether half the standard dose is suitable for young children. At a lower dose, the company says it could stretch its supply and produce up to 300 million doses annually.