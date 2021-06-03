BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox had to make a decision on reliever Brandon Workman by Thursday after he opted out of his minor-league deal with the team earlier this week. That decision has been made, and Workman will now be part of the Boston bullpen, manager Alex Cora announced Thursday.

Workman will join the Red Sox for the team’s series finale against the Astros in Houston on Thursday afternoon. The righty will give Cora another arm out of a Boston bullpen that has been pretty solid this season, but has had a rough stretch as of late.

Workman rejoined the Red Sox organization last month after he was released by the Chicago Cubs. He had a 6.75 ERA for Chicago over 10 appearances before being sent packing. He was traded by the Red Sox last summer, sent to Philadelphia in exchange for pitchers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. He also struggled in Philadelphia, posting a 6.92 ERA over 14 appearances.

But now he’s back in Boston, the team that drafted him in 2010 and where he won a World Series ring in 2018. Workman was Boston’s closer to start the 2020 season and was 4-for-4 in save opportunities, but was dealt in late August when it was clear that the team was going nowhere fast. He had a career-season with the Sox in 2019, posting a 1.88 ERA with 16 saves over his 73 appearances.

He spent the last month in Triple-a with the Worcester Red Sox, posting a 1.29 ERA while striking out 10 batters over seven appearances. Now he’s getting another shot to show what he can do at the Major League level.