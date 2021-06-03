BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has struck again.

Boston’s top-line left winger scored the game-winning goal 3:36 into overtime, giving the Bruins a 2-1 win and a 2-1 series lead over the Islanders in their second-round playoff series.

The goal was Marchand’s fifth of the playoffs, and his second overtime goal.

Tuukka Rask made 28 saves for the win, while Semyon Varlamov made 39 saves for New York.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead early, when Taylor Hall made a defensive play to secure the puck at his own blue line just moments before firing a pass in the offensive zone to Craig Smith. The second-line right winger — who left Game 1 of the series due to a lower-body injury and missed Game 2 — fluttered a shot past Varlamov to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

The second period was all about the goaltenders. Tuukka Rask stopped all eight Islanders shots in the middle period, while Varlamov stopped the 13-shot assault from the Bruins. Ten of those shots came in the final half of the period, and Varlamov’s best save came on a one-time bid by David Krejci.

The Islanders tied the game 14:34 into the third period, when Mathew Barzal got three whacks at a wraparound attempt before stuffing the puck through Rask’s skate and pad for a goal.

That 1-1 score held through the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime for the second time in three games of this series. For the Bruins, it was their fifth overtime game of the postseason. For the Islanders, it was their fourth.

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo left the game in the third period after suffering an apparent head injury.

The Islanders hosted about 12,000 fans for the game, in a building that normally holds just under 14,000 people.

Game 4 will take place on Long Island on Saturday night, with puck drop at 7:15 p.m.