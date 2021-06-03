BOSTON (CBS) — With Pride Month underway, the Boston Red Sox will be hosting Pride Night at Fenway Park next week.
This year’s event, which will mark the eighth time Fenway Park has hosted Boston Pride, will take place on Thursday, June 10, for the Red Sox game against the Houston Astros.
Support Boston Pride and join us for our annual Pride Night at @fenwaypark , Thursday, June 10, when the @RedSox battle the @astros. Tickets: https://t.co/C6DiB0Su6B pic.twitter.com/tP2mCoOos8
— Boston Pride (@bostonpride) May 27, 2021
“The Red Sox support of the LGBTQIA+ community has been tremendous and it shows that it is inclusive and welcoming. We can’t wait to sit in the stands and cheer on the Sox to celebrate our community and have a great time,” said Linda J. DeMarco, President of Boston Pride.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets to the game and be a part of the pre-game Pride Party on the Sam Deck by visiting https://www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/promotions/themes/pride. Pregame festivities will begin at 5:40 p.m.
Ticket proceeds will benefit Boston Pride.