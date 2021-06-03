BOSTON (CBS) — A preservation group is out with a new list of “America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.” Making the list is an area that the National Trust For Historic Preservation says is threatened by climate change – the Boston Harbor Islands.

Thirty-four islands and peninsulas make up the islands, which are just a short ferry ride away from the city.

“The Boston Harbor Islands, now part of a National and State Park, are home to a wealth of historic resources dating back 12,000 years, including the most intact Native American archaeological landscape remaining in Boston, historic Fort Standish, the Boston Light, and more,” the National Trust said in a statement.

The National Trust says its list “spotlights important examples of our nation’s architectural and cultural heritage that, without applied action and immediate advocacy, will be lost or face irreparable damage.” Other endangered historic places recognized this year include Selma to Montgomery march camp sites in Alabama, the Threatt Filling Station and Family Farm in Oklahoma that reportedly took in Black Americans displaced by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and a Navajo trading post in Utah.

“This list draws attention to historic places we must protect and honor—not only because they define our past, but also because the stories they tell offer important lessons for the way forward together,” said Paul Edmondson, President of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said in a statement “These 11 places celebrate the fact that our past is a multicultural fabric that, when pieced together, reveals our true identity as Americans.”

The Boston Harbor Islands, in addition to their historic value, are a popular attraction for hikers and birdwatchers. But all that is threatened by the changing climate.

“Storm surges, which are intensifying due to climate change and sea level rise, are causing accelerated coastal erosion resulting in the escalated loss of archeological sites and other historic resources,” the National Trust said. “Protecting these sites before their stories are lost requires greater public attention, funding for mitigation efforts and archeological studies, and strategies to document and protect historic and natural resources from climate-related storm surges.”

