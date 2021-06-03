Alex Cora Gets The Boot For Sharing His Thoughts On Lance Barrett's Strike ZoneAlex Cora was not happy with Lance Barrett's strike zone, and had seen enough of it by the sixth inning Thursday afternoon against the Astros.

Josh McDaniels Praises Cam Newton's Hard Work During Offseason, Patriots OTAsJosh McDaniels is a busy man this summer. He's got four very different quarterbacks to work with at Patriots OTAs, and is hard at work to make sure they're all ready to compete when training camp rolls around at the end of July.

Craig Smith Expected Back In Bruins Lineup For Game 3 Vs. IslandersThe Bruins are in New York looking to break up a 1-1 series tie with the Islanders. The good news is that Boston should have right winger Craig Smith back for Thursday night's Game 3.

Brandon Workman Gets Called Up By Red SoxBrandon Workman is heading back to the Boston bullpen.

Danny Ainge Laughs Off Report That He Saved Brad Stevens' Job During Season"That’s a source they probably don’t want to get any info from again."