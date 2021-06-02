CHELSEA (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will have an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts Wednesday.
Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders will visit a clinic at the Market Basket on Everett Avenue in Chelsea to highlight the supermarket chain’s new mobile vaccination program.
Baker has said Massachusetts is expected to reach its goal of 4.1 million people vaccinated by early June, which is more than 70-percent of the state’s population and the threshold for herd immunity.
Herd immunity, as defined by the CDC, refers to the point at which “a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness) to make its spread from person to person unlikely.”