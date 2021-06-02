Cole Buckley, Celtics Fan Accused Of Throwing Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving, Due In Court WednesdayCole Buckley, the Celtics fan accused of throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving at the TD Garden Sunday night, is due in court Wednesday.

Red Sox To Recognize Pete Frates' Family As Part Of MLB's Lou Gehrig DayMajor League Baseball will hold its first-ever Lou Gehrig Day Wednesday and Pete Frates will be part of the tribute.

Red Sox Lose Second In A Row To Astros In Houston, 5-1Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 for their third straight victory.

A Disappointing Celtics Season Is OverA disappointing and frustrating season by the Boston Celtics has come to an end, and now what should be an interesting offseason can begin.

Celtics Season Ends With 123-109 Loss To Nets In Game 5The Celtics' season ended Tuesday night with a 123-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.