BOSTON (CBS) – The Animal Rescue League’s Law Enforcement Department is investigating after a paralyzed French Bulldog was abandoned in Boston’s South End and eventually had to be euthanized.
The 3-year-old female, nicknamed “French Fry,” was found in late April just outside the dog park area at Peters Park.READ MORE: 'You Don't Get To Behave This Way,' Cole Buckley, Celtics Fan Accused Of Throwing Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving, Ordered To Stay Away From TD Garden
Witnesses in the park said they saw a man and woman with the dog for a short time before abandoning it. Because the couple was wearing COVID masks, it was hard for witnesses to offer a description.
Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video from the area.READ MORE: Lady Gaga Postpones Summer Concert At Fenway Park
A Good Samaritan brought French Fry to a local veterinary clinic. It was confirmed that the dog has hind-limb paralysis, was dehydrated, suffered hemorrhaging in its left eye and had an elevated body temperature.
The dog’s paralysis was determined to be genetic, but because of the severity of French Fry’s condition, she was humanely euthanized to end her suffering.
Abandoning an animal is a felony in Massachusetts and is punishable by up to seven years in jail.MORE NEWS: Janey Holds Termination Hearing For Suspended Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White
Anyone with information is asked to contact ARL’s Law Enforcement Department at (617) 426-9170 x110, or email cruelty@arlboston.org.