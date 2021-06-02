WATCH: David Pastrnak Gives Stick To Young Heckling Fan On Long IslandA young fan showed up to Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night as an Islanders fan. While he's certainly going to leave as an Islanders fan, he'll also have a newfound appreciation for the Boston Bruins.

Taylor Hall Makes Another Tremendous Play To Give Bruins Early Lead Over Islanders In Game 3Taylor Hall's skating speed and offensive talent was well-known long before he donned a spoked-B. Yet since his arrival in Boston, his 200-foot game has taken many folks by surprise.

Report: Celtics To 'Explore' Trading Kemba WalkerOne of Brad Stevens' first moves as president of basketball operations for the Celtics may also be his toughest.

Pérez's Strong Start Helps Boston Over Houston 5-1Martín Pérez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Red Sox headed into their first matchup against the New York Yankees with a 5-1 win over the Astros on Thursday.

Alex Cora Gets The Boot For Sharing His Thoughts On Lance Barrett's Strike ZoneAlex Cora was not happy with Lance Barrett's strike zone, and had seen enough of it by the sixth inning Thursday afternoon against the Astros.