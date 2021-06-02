BOSTON (CBS) – If you bought a Mass Cash lottery ticket last summer, you’d better double check your numbers before it’s too late.
An unclaimed $100,000 ticket that was bought in Canton on June 13, 2020 is nearing expiration.
The winning ticket was sold at Colbea Shell on Washington Street in Canton.
Its winning numbers are 05-10-17-20-32.
The final day for the ticket’s winnings to be claimed is June 11. If it expires, the winnings become part of the net profit that the lottery returns to the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts.